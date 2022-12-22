National Highways have reported three mile tailbacks after traffic had to be stopped on the carriageway for safety reasons, and details of around 30 minutes.
They stated at 2pm today: “Traffic is held on the M18 northbound between junction one and junction two, near Maltby due to a van fire.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are at scene. Delays of 30 minutes; three miles of congestion on the approach.”
At 2.23pm they added: “Traffic has now been released in lane three ( of three) on the M18 northbound between junction one and junction two, near Maltby . Lanes one and two remain closed whilst emergency services work at the scene. There are 45 min delays on the approach.