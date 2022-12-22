Emergency services have released first details of a serious incident which has blocked the M1 near Sheffield for several hours this evening.

The motorway’s northbound carriageway was closed this afternoon after what National Higways described as a multivehicle collision, with the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, and South Yorkshire Police all sent to the scene.

Tonight, Yorkshire Ambulance Service expained why they had been called out.

The service issued a statement saying: “We received an emergency call at 4.14pm this afternoon to reports of a collision involving three vehicles on the M1 northbound between junctions 32 and 33. Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and the incident remains ongoing at this time.”

Highways England say normal traffic conditions are expected between 11pm and 11:15pm, and that there are currently delays of 50 minutes against expected traffic.

