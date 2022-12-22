The M1 is closed northbound these evening after a multi-vehicle crash near Sheffield.

The incident happened between junctions 32 and 33 earlier this evening and emergency services are on the scene. Officials expect disruption for several hours as a result of the incident.

National Highways said this evening: “The M1 near Rotherham is closed northbound between junction 32 and junction 33 following a multi-vehicle collision. All emergency services are at the scene.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said it was not expected to clear until after 8.30pm, and there are currently delays of 50 minutes

The M1 is closed northbound these evening after a multi-vehicle crash near Sheffield. PIcture shows emergency services on the scene

Advertisement Hide Ad

The M18 slip road to the M1 northbound is closed in the mean time.