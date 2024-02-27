Lucky Sheffield Irish Lotto winner vows to plan family holiday after becoming overnight millionaire
A Sheffield man has become an overnight millionaire from a stake of just £1 on the Irish Lotto.
The retired punter, who wishes to remain anonymous, placed the small bet of just £1 on the Irish Lotto in his local Ladbrokes shop in Sheffield.
The lucky punter correctly predicted all six numbers - 10, 17, 24, 27, 38, and 46 - drawn in Saturday (February 24) night’s Irish Lotto.
Commenting on the win, the anonymous customer said: "I would like to thank Ladbrokes and the shop team for the brilliant service they have given me. I am still taking the news in and right now I am really looking forward to putting it towards a family holiday."
Nicola McGeady, Head of PR for Ladbrokes, added: "A win of this magnitude isn’t something you see every day. To win money is one thing but to become a millionaire overnight is the stuff of dreams. This couldn’t have happened to a nicer, friendlier customer and we wish him all the best."