Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield man has become an overnight millionaire from a stake of just £1 on the Irish Lotto.

The lucky punter correctly predicted all six numbers - 10, 17, 24, 27, 38, and 46 - drawn in Saturday (February 24) night’s Irish Lotto.

The retired punter, who wishes to remain anonymous, placed the small bet of just £1 on the Irish Lotto in his local Ladbrokes shop in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lucky punter correctly predicted all six numbers - 10, 17, 24, 27, 38, and 46 - drawn in Saturday (February 24) night’s Irish Lotto.

Commenting on the win, the anonymous customer said: "I would like to thank Ladbrokes and the shop team for the brilliant service they have given me. I am still taking the news in and right now I am really looking forward to putting it towards a family holiday."