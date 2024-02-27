Sheffield’s Iconic “Standing at the Sky’s Edge” Opens in London with the prestigious Made in Sheffield Mark

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The multi-award winning musical debuted in 2019 at the Crucible Theatre. After selling out, it returned to the Crucible in 2022 before making its London premiere at the National Theatre in early 2023. It continues to sell out, receive standing ovations and shed light onto one of Sheffield’s most well-known landmarks, the Park Hill Estate.

At the end of last year, it added another accolade to the list by earning itself the esteemed Made in Sheffield Mark – the first production to be awarded one.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism.

Nik Hamilton, from Sheffield City Council, Director of Made in Sheffield, said: “Awarding the Made in Sheffield Mark to the musical, Standing at the Sky’s Edge, seemed like a natural thing to do. With so many parts of its creation rooted in the city it made sense. Plus, Sheffield is a city of makers and full of creativity, whether in the arts or physical products, so what better vehicle – a West End play – to showcase this.”

Made in Sheffield Award

Sheffield, and its surrounding region, has a long and proud history of manufacturing excellence and protecting the good name of Sheffield on products. Today, Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, The Company of Cutlers and Sheffield City Council continues a partnership, which started in the early 1900s, through being the founding members of the Made in Sheffield Mark.

The Made in Sheffield brand, which launched in 2005, is known worldwide and is synonymous with quality and integrity. It remains the heartbeat of UK manufacturing, however, as Sheffield’s reach as a City of Makers broadens, the Mark is boasting world-class companies in sectors that go beyond traditional manufacturing.

The Made in Sheffield Mark has now been bestowed in other areas, including telematics, as Sheffield companies The Floow and Tribosonics have received the prestigious Mark in recent years.

In 2023, the Made in Sheffield Mark was also bestowed to a preserves company and an IT company, as well as Standing at The Sky’s Edge. Made in Sheffield, therefore, has seen an impressive expansion in 2023 with the addition of several new members.

In the last year, it has welcomed 16 new members, including: Daegrad Tools, Mediplan, Falcon Turbo Developments, Hulley Ladders, Proshot Catapults, DPM Welding & Fabrication, Lakeside Industrial, Professional Lifting Services LTD, Pen Cutting Tools, Ceratizit UK, Razor, Standing at the Sky’s Edge, Howco Group, Sheffield Autogates LTD, IEP International Energy Product and Yorkshire Preserves to its roster.

Each of these members, license holders of the Made in Sheffield Mark, bring their unique contributions to the diverse tapestry of Sheffield's manufacturing landscape. By proudly displaying the Mark, businesses not only signify their dedication to quality but also contribute to the city's global reputation.

Charles Turner, Master Cutler and chairman of Made in Sheffield, said: “The Made in Sheffield Mark is a unifying and proactive Mark for manufacturing industries and makers within the S Postcode. When the public awareness of manufacturing is low it is important that manufacturers remind people how important it is for both the economy and UK’s national resilience.

“I commend the new license holders for promoting not only their excellence but also the quality products made across the region.”

Tracy Viner, from Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, director of Made in Sheffield, said: “In an era where supporting local businesses is more important than ever, Made in Sheffield emphasises the significance of 'shopping local.' The brand encourages consumers to make conscious choices that not only support the local economy but also ensure they receive products and services of the highest quality.”