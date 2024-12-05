Lound Side, Chapeltown: Pensioner left fighting for her life and boy, 6, seriously injured in Sheffield crash
The collision took place on Lound Side in the Chapeltown area of the city at just after 6pm last night (Wednesday, December 4, 2024), and involved an electric car and two pedestrians.
In an appeal for witnesses today, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called to Lound Side in Chapeltown at 6.10pm on Wednesday, December 4 to reports of a collision between an electric car and pedestrians.
“It is reported that a grey Polestar was travelling along Sussex Road when it turned right onto Lound Side and was in collision with two pedestrians as they crossed the street.
“One pedestrian, a 68-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are currently being described as life-threatening.
“A six-year-old boy was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“The driver remained at the scene and is assisting us with enquiries.
“We would now like to speak to anyone who saw what happened.
“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has relevant dash-cam footage of the collision itself or the Polestar being driven in the lead up to it.”
Anyone who believes they can help police with their enquiries is asked to get in touch.
You can report to police online by following this link: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/
Anyone with video footage is asked to submit it directly to the investigation team here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-witnesses-to-serious-collision-in-sheffield
Alternatively, you can also get in touch with the force by calling 101.
Please quote incident number 769 of December 4, 2024 when you get in touch.
If you wish to remain anonymous, report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
You can also complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org