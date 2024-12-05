One of Sheffield’s best-known pubs has closed for a refurb, with some big changes planned, including reopening the hotel upstairs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Harley, on Glossop Road, shut its doors last Sunday and is set to reopen in around mid-January 2025.

The pub had only reopened in July, under new operators The Anderson Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Harley pub on Glossop Road, Sheffield, has closed temporarily for refurbishment, with some changes planned and the hotel upstairs set to reopen in 2025 | National World

But a spokesperson for The Anderson Group said now was a good time to shut temporarily so work could take place during the quieter weeks as students depart for the winter holidays.

They told The Star: “We’re just doing some maintenance and some redecoration. There will be less live music and a bit more sport.

‘There will still be live music’

“There will still be live music but it won’t be late at night like before. We’re looking at becoming more of a daytime venue and having live music in the early evening, around 8pm or 9pm.

“It’s more of a bar than a club, but I think the team down there had been going down more of a club route. We decided it was time to do a repositioning, but we will still be doing live music and disco nights.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added that there had been some complaints from neighbours about noise, which the pub was keen to address, saying ‘we don’t want to be upsetting our neighbours’.

Street food menu

They said the work would include installing a new sound system and renovating the kitchen as the pub is set to begin serving food again. The new menu, they added, would focus on ‘street food’, like loaded fries and pizzas, and the pub would also be serving breakfast.

The 21-bedroom hotel upstairs has been closed for several years but The Andersen Group said it hoped to reopen the rooms in around February or March 2025.

The Harley has a late licence allowing it to open until 4.30am and the spokesperson said it had been staying open until 4am on some nights but the plan was to only open until 1am or 2am in future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Harley has a proud reputation for live music, having provided a platform for the Arctic Monkeys before they hit the big time and also playing a role in the establishment of Sheffield’s Tramlines festival.

The pub first shut back in April 2019, due to what bosses at the time said were financial problems, before reopening later that year after the building’s owner Mitchells & Butlers decided to take over running the premises itself.

It then closed for 18 months during the Covid pandemic, starting with the first lockdown in March 2020, before welcoming back punters in September 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the first half of 2024, it had been opening only on certain days, before The Andersen Group took over and normal hours were restored.

The Andersen Group runs a number of other pubs, restaurants, bars, and hotel apartments around Yorkshire, including The Royal Pub & Restaurant, in Barnsley, and Casa, in Brighouse.