Travel chaos on the M1 and Sheffield's trams due to flooding after night of heavy rain
Yellow weather warnings of rain and wind from the Met Office are set to come into force from 2pm and 3pm this afternoon, respectively, but a night of heavy rain is already causing chaos on the city’s travel network.
Standing water at Leppings Lane in the Hillsborough area of Sheffield, which has been in place since earlier this morning, is causing disruption on Supertram’s Yellow route.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Supertram said on X a short time ago: “Services are still unable to operate between Hillsborough and Middlewood.
“Yellow route is diverting to/from Malin Bridge.
“Apologies if your journey is affected.”
Flooding has also resulted in two lanes of the M1 Southbound being closed this morning, resulting in five miles of congestion.
“Lanes 3 & 4 (of 4) are closed on the #M1 in #SouthYorkshire northbound within J31 #Sheffield due to flooding.
“Service providers are in attendance.
“5 miles of congestion on approach, please allow extra time for your journey.
“Thank you for your patience,” a spokesperson for National Highways England said on X.