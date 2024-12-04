Man in hospital after three car crash in Sheffield
South Yorkshire Police were called to Burncross Road in Chapeltown, Sheffield, by the ambulance service at 1.55pm today (Wednesday, December 4, 2024).
It is reported three vehicles - a silver Volvo V70, a grey Volkswagen Golf, and a white Seat Ibiza - were involved in a collision.
Police confirmed on social media they had closed Burncross Road earlier in the afternoon - it has since reopened.
A 67-year-old man was injured in the crash and has been taken to hospital by emergency services for treatment.
Police said the man’s injuries are “not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering”.