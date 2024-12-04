Man in hospital after three car crash in Sheffield

A 67-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police were called to Burncross Road in Chapeltown, Sheffield, by the ambulance service at 1.55pm today (Wednesday, December 4, 2024).

It is reported three vehicles - a silver Volvo V70, a grey Volkswagen Golf, and a white Seat Ibiza - were involved in a collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police confirmed on social media they had closed Burncross Road earlier in the afternoon - it has since reopened.

A 67-year-old man was injured in the crash and has been taken to hospital by emergency services for treatment.

Police said the man’s injuries are “not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering”.