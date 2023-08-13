It is the chain's second branch in the city, with the first being one of Sheffield's best-rated pizza restaurants

This is the first look inside a new pizza restaurant which is opening in Sheffield city centre with a half price offer for the first customers.

Proove pizza's fourth branch and its second in Sheffield, where the original opened in Broomhill back in 2015, is set to welcome its first diners at Orchard Square shopping centre on Monday, August 14.

For the first four days, up to and including Thursday, August 17, it is offering customers 50 per cent off all food. Drinks are not included in the offer, it cannot be used in conjunction with any other deal, and Proove says booking is essential.

Proove also has branches in Manchester and Hertford, and its Broomhill venue is one of the top-rated pizza restaurants in Sheffield, with 4.5 stars on both Google reviews and Tripadvisor, with numerous diners declaring it serves the best pizza in the city.

The new restaurant in Orchard Square is larger than the Broomhill one and will feature a bigger menu, with all the old favourites including its Margherita, Americana, Diavola and Neptuna pizzas. It will also serve a range of desserts, including Pizza Dolce, with sweet toppings from banana and strawberries to Kinder Bueno White, and there is an extensive drinks list, with a selection of cocktails.

The Orchard Square restaurant will be open from 9.30am-10pm Sunday to Thursday and from 9.30am till late on Fridays and Saturdays, with a late bar until midnight. People are welcome to pop in for drinks only.

The first Proove restaurant opened on Fulwood Road in Broomhill in 2015 after co-owers Deepak and Rob returned from a trip to Naples determined to bring a slice of authentic Italian-style dining to South Yorkshire.

The dough for its Neapolitan pizzas is made using what Proove says is the 'best' 00-grade flour, and the pizzas are topped with the 'crème de la crème', Fior Di Latte mozzarella. Gluten-free and vegan options are also available.

Undefined: H2

Undefined: related

Undefined: H2

1 . Artwork Inside the new Proove pizza restaurant at Orchard Square shopping centre in Sheffield city centre. This photo shows the colourful artwork on the walls Photo Sales

2 . Big oven Inside the new Proove pizza restaurant at Orchard Square shopping centre in Sheffield city centre. Diners can watch the pizzas being cooked. Photo Sales

3 . Eclectic lighting Inside the new Proove pizza restaurant at Orchard Square shopping centre in Sheffield city centre Photo Sales

4 . Latest addition Inside the new Proove pizza restaurant at Orchard Square shopping centre in Sheffield city centre. It is the latest addition to the growing food and drink scene at Orchard Square Photo Sales