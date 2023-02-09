Here are the best pizza places in Sheffield to celebrate National Pizza Day 2023.

Today (February 9) is National Pizza Day, so if you’ve been contemplating treating yourself to some scrumptious pizza with whatever toppings you desire, there’s no better time to celebrate it than now.

The day of celebration is devoted to the Italian dish, whether it is created from scratch or not. DaysOfTheYear said that although it is impossible to be certain, the yearly celebration may have started in Naples, Italy, in the 10th century.

It said: “This is when records first show the presence of what has now become modern-day pizza. It started out as a simple flatbread spread with sauce and sprinkled with cheese. It is likely that the first people who made this as a creative snack for their families had no idea the sensation that they had whipped up and what it would become.”

Pizza eventually made its mark on America in 1905. In New York City, a pizzeria called Lombardi’s created the spark that would light hearts across the country from then until now – and with no conceivable end in sight.

So, celebrate National Pizza Day by taking advantage of promotions or visiting your favourite restaurant or takeaway to show your support. Here we’ve compiled a list of five of the best pizza places in Sheffield based on Tripadvisor reviews, all of which have received at least 4.5 out of 5 in the ratings .

Top 5 pizza places in Sheffield

Rating: 5 out of 5 (203 reviews)

Location: 343 Glossop Road, Sheffield S10 2HP England

Review: “Fantastic pizza, welcome and location. Simply the best Italian food I’ve ever had. From the start to the finish, we were looked after, informed and fed well.”

Find out more about it on Tripadvisor

Rating: 5 out of 5 (139 reviews)

Location: 257-259 Crookes, Sheffield S10 1TF England

Review: A lovely, small friendly pizzeria. The staff are friendly, pizzas very reasonably priced and as good as I have ever had. Will become a regular for me.”

Find out more about it on Tripadvisor

Rating: 5 out of 5 (99 reviews)

Location: 40-44 Division Street, Sheffield S1 4GF England

Review: “Had lunch at Rudy’s and the pizza was amazing. Even better than the pizza was the service. Our waitress was Emily and she was so lovely, personable and helpful. What a wonderful member of staff to have. The hostess at the desk was equally lovely.”

Find out more about it on Tripadvisor

Rating: 5 out of 5 (160 reviews)

Location: 96-98 The Dale Woodseats, Sheffield S8 0PS England

Review: “The service was superlative, the food was beyond epic. The price was sensible. Paid a lot more, for a lot less, elsewhere. It’s rare to find a restaurant that hits these points. These guys smashed it out of the park. Worth the money. Oh yes. Worth driving down from Aberdeen.”

Find out more about it on Tripadvisor .

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (606 reviews)

Location: 261 Fulwood Road Broomhill, Sheffield S10 3BD England

Review: “Really delicious pizza, friendly service, buzzy atmosphere. Would definitely go again when in the area. Quite limited menu - would ideally like more lower carb options.”