Orchard Square: Shops replaced with eating and drinking venues in Sheffield shopping centre

Just six stores remain in a prime city centre shopping destination as it undergoes a huge transformation.

By David Walsh
Published 21st May 2023, 06:01 BST

Orchard Square has undergone radical tranformation and is today home to just a handful of retail outlets. They are Waterstones, TK Maxx, Scrivens opticians, Printed By Us clothing, Blue Banana and The Bodyshop.

In recent years the square has been at the forefont of the switch from shopping to eating which is sweeping Sheffield city centre.

Today it is home to Sheffield Plate food hall, Costa, Subway, The Museum pub and Terrace Goods. A Proove pizza restaurant and Old Shoe craft beer taproom - in the old Schuh shoe shop - are opening soon.

Orchard Square is being uprgraded with new paving and shop canopies.
Orchard Square is being uprgraded with new paving and shop canopies.

Orchard Square is owned by London and Associated Properties. It is receiving £650,000 from the council for open-air entertainment facilities, including installing canopies and new paving, and £340,000 to turn upper floors into flats.

Last year, concerns were raised by a councillor who asked if giving taxpayers’ money to the firm was ethical.

Old Shoe craft beer taproom, is opening in the form Schuh shoe shop.
Old Shoe craft beer taproom, is opening in the form Schuh shoe shop.
Proove pizza restaurant is opening in the former Clarks shoe shop.
Proove pizza restaurant is opening in the former Clarks shoe shop.