To mark the occasion the company released new data, revealing that Sheffielders love Italian the most – with Proove’s margherita pizza being the most popular dish in town.

So, of course, we had to try it out. Situated in the heart of Broomhill, Proove are all about recreating woodfired Neopolitan style pizza.

Proove's pizzas have won high praise.

As soon as you walk into the restaurant on Fulwood Road, you’re greeted by smiling staff and met with a neon sign that reads ‘How you Dough’in?’ Who doesn’t love a good pun?

The interior has a cosy and warm ambience with lots of warm lighting, making you feel right at home.

The smell inside was amazing – if you closed your eyes, you could just about convince yourself you’re in Italy. The restaurant was peppered with students, couples and families, all tucking into delicious looking pizzas.

Luckily, we got seated right next to the giant woodfired pizza oven, so I got right up in the action of seeing the food being made. It was the biggest pizza oven I’d ever seen.

After reading through the menu, we had to go with Sheffield’s most ordered item, the margarita pizza. We also got a garlic bread and some drinks to wash it down. From vegan options, to gluten-free, there is something for everyone. You can even personalise your pizza yourself by pick and mixing toppings.

It’s a unique experience to watch your food being cooked in front of you. As well as the constant conveyor belt of pizzas being put in the oven, there were never ending brown boxes being sent out for delivery.

Our food arrived, fresh from the oven and I could instantly tell the difference between this and your average takeaway pizza. The dough melted in your mouth, with just the right amount of cheese and tomato sauce. The garlic bread pizza was the same, it was full of flavour without being overpowering.

The dough is made with only the best Italian 00-grade Caputo flour, slow-proved for 20 hours and then hand-stretched and it makes all the difference.

After devouring the pizzas, we treated ourselves to a look over the dessert menu and had to go for ‘Pizza Dolce’ which was essentially a chocolate pizza. It was the same dough base, smothered in Nutella, coconut, banana and pistachio. It arrived wrapped almost like a crepe.

We shared it but to be honest I probably could have eaten two, it was so good. It really is food for the soul.

Overall, it’s easy to see why Proove’s pizza’s are the most ordered in Sheffield. The prices for a single pizza range from £7.70 - £13.10 with the margarita at a reasonable £8.90. That’s the same price as takeaways such as Dominoes, if not cheaper. Why wouldn’t you choose the option that’s woodfired and baked from scratch? It seems like a no brainer.

Whether you want delicious food delivered to your doorstep or an evening out pretending you’re in Italy, Proove is the place to be.

