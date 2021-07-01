Long delays on M1 south of Sheffield after vehicle catches fire
Motorists are facing delays on the M1 south of Sheffield this morning because of a vehicle fire.
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 2:25 pm
The blaze broke out on the southbound stretch between Tibshelf services and Junction 28 for the A38, Mansfield and Matlock.
Firefighters are at the scene.
Traffic has been stopped while the firefighting operation is underway.
Highways England said: “Please use an alternative route if you plan to travel between these junctions.”
“Please take care on approach and allow extra time for your journey.”
Queues are spanning around seven miles.