Traffic on M1

The blaze broke out on the southbound stretch between Tibshelf services and Junction 28 for the A38, Mansfield and Matlock.

Firefighters are at the scene.

Traffic has been stopped while the firefighting operation is underway.

There are delays on the M1 south of Sheffield this morning due to a vehicle fire

Highways England said: “Please use an alternative route if you plan to travel between these junctions.”

“Please take care on approach and allow extra time for your journey.”