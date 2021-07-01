Gabriel Andrei, aged 41, and Florin Andrei, 45, face mandatory life sentences when they are jailed at Sheffield Crown Court today but the judge will set the minimum number of years they must spend behind bars before they can ever be considered for parole.

The pair killed 43-year-old Catalin Rizea in an attack in Barnsley last October.

Catalin’s own brother, Alexandru Rizea, 45, who was also injured, climbed out of a window of the house where the attack took place and flagged down passing motorists in Worsbrough Common to raise the alarm.

Murder victim Catalin Rizea

While emergency services responded, a woman stopped to help and took Alexandru to hospital, where he was treated for life-threatening head injuries.

Police Officers found Catalin, 43, critically injured inside the house and he was rushed to hospital but died two days later from catastrophic brain injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer described the violence meted out by the Andrei brothers as ‘horrific’.

Jurors heard how both sets of brothers had been drinking together when violence flared and that the injured men were attacked with hands, feet and weapons.

Florin Andrei, aged 45, and his brother Gabriel Andrei, aged 41, have both been found guilty of murder

The Andrei brothers, who denied murder and were found guilty after a trial, claimed that the Rizea brothers had fallen out, had too much to drink and they may have been fighting with each other.