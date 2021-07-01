Brothers to be jailed in Sheffield today after being found guilty of murder
Two brothers found guilty of murder are to discover today how long they must spend behind bars.
Gabriel Andrei, aged 41, and Florin Andrei, 45, face mandatory life sentences when they are jailed at Sheffield Crown Court today but the judge will set the minimum number of years they must spend behind bars before they can ever be considered for parole.
The pair killed 43-year-old Catalin Rizea in an attack in Barnsley last October.
Catalin’s own brother, Alexandru Rizea, 45, who was also injured, climbed out of a window of the house where the attack took place and flagged down passing motorists in Worsbrough Common to raise the alarm.
While emergency services responded, a woman stopped to help and took Alexandru to hospital, where he was treated for life-threatening head injuries.
Police Officers found Catalin, 43, critically injured inside the house and he was rushed to hospital but died two days later from catastrophic brain injuries.
Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer described the violence meted out by the Andrei brothers as ‘horrific’.
Jurors heard how both sets of brothers had been drinking together when violence flared and that the injured men were attacked with hands, feet and weapons.
The Andrei brothers, who denied murder and were found guilty after a trial, claimed that the Rizea brothers had fallen out, had too much to drink and they may have been fighting with each other.
Catalin’s sister Andreaa said: “There is no treatment in this world that will cure the pain we are feeling and no words to describe the grief we are experiencing.”