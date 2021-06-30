South Yorkshire man gets 19 years in jail for sexual offences against child

Steven Sayles, 33, of Elsecar, was found guilty of four offences on May 19 after pleading not guilty at an earlier hearing.

The charges include rape of a girl under 13, inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, engage in sexual activity in the presence of a child and assault by touching.

At Sheffield Crown Court on June 25, Sayles was served a 19-year custodial sentence and has been placed on the sex offenders register for life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Sayles has been jailed for 19 years after being found guilty of sexual offences against a child.

His offences were committed between 2017 and 2019.

Detective Constable Belinda Dhami said: “This man’s actions were deplorable and I am pleased he has been rightly served a custodial sentence for a very significant period of time.

“Whilst his sentence can never fully take away the pain he caused his victim, I hope it can provide some comfort that he is no longer able to hurt them or any other child and that it can act as a first step towards their healing.

“I’d like to commend the victim’s bravery in coming forward and reporting what happened.

“It is so important that any victim of child sexual abuse feels they can speak out about what has happened to them. South Yorkshire Police is committed to investigating all reports and we have specially trained officers and partner agencies who can offer support and advice.