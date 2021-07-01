Police officers patrolling the city centre said they spotted a vehicle being driven ‘very erratically’ and brought it to a stop before it entered a residential area yesterday.

The driver failed a roadside drug test and a search of the car led to the recovery of some cannabis, for which the passenger was reported and will appear at court over.

To report those who drive while under the influence of drink or drugs, call 101.

