Shocked staff at the Highfield Veterinary Centre, on London Road, arrived at work yesterday to find the glass front of the building shattered and the brickwork and shutters around the door damaged after the incident, which has led to locals calling for action to slow down traffic at night.

Video shows the car involved travelling along London Road in the early hours of Thursday morning – a night which saw heavy rainfall, which continued through the day, causing disruption across South Yorkshire’s road network.

It then appears to veer off the road, and the sound of smashing glass can be heard – before the car continues on its way.

Pictures show a car smash through the front of Highfield Vets on London Road in the early hours of Thursday

The vets surgery was back open as normal today, with repairs to the building underway, and manager Liz France-White said no one was hurt, as they had not been there at the time. But she said she and her team were shocked by what had happened, after arriving yesterday morning to see the damage.

Sheffield Councillor for Nether Edge and Sharrow, Maroof Raouf, has called for something to be done to slow traffic down on London Road at night, and said there had been a number of incidents in the area involving cars in recent months.

“It’s an ongoing problem,” he said. “I’m looking to get a campaign going in the next few weeks to make people aware and get people to slow down, particularly where there is a sharp bend along there. There are a lot of people who abuse that road in the middle of the night.”

Businessman Bob Reville, who runs a business on the same road, said it was lucky that no one had been walking along the pavement when the car left the road. He said: “Someone could have been killed if they had been passing at the time it happened.”

