South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was initially sent to the property on Grimesthorpe Road, Grimesthorpe, in the early hours of Tuesday (November 15) after a van had been set alight. Now officers have confirmed they were then sent to the same address again at 11pm the same day after a car had been torched.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed they are now investigating.

A spokesman for the force said: “Police were called to reports of two vehicle fires in Grimesthorpe Road, Brungreave at 12.38am and again at 11.07pm (both Tuesday). It is believed the fires were started deliberately. An investigation is currently underway to establish the circumstances. Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident 1,115 of November 15.

