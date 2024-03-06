Lawson Road, Broomhill, Crookes: Investigations continue after man's body is found outside Sheffield home
Police are continuing to investigate after the body of a man in his 50s - whose identity is not yet known - was found outside a Sheffield home on Monday.
The man's body was located outside a property on Lawson Road - which runs between Broomhill and Crookes in Sheffield - on Monday, March 4, 2024, with police being called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service in connection with the incident at 1.56pm.
A South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson told The Star today (Wednesday, March 6, 2024) that detectives are continuing to 'investigate all possibilities into the death of the man'.
"The investigation will be post mortem led, which is scheduled to be completed at the end of the week," the spokesperson said.
The SYP spokesperson also confirmed that no arrests have been made.
A police car could be seen on Lawson Road on Monday and Tuesday (March 4 and 5), following the man's death.