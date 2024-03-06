St Mary's Gate: Slow traffic after reported crash on roundabout near to Sheffield city centre

A number of busy roads are affected.
By Sarah Marshall
Published 6th Mar 2024, 10:35 GMT
Delays are building, following a reported crash near to a Sheffield city centre roundabout.

The collision is understood to have taken place on A625 Moore Street at the roundabout off A61 St Mary's Gate and Ecclesall Road earlier this morning (Wednesday, March 6, 2024).

Disruption was first reported at around 10am.

Traffic is beginning to build in the area, following the crash.

A number of roads, including St Mary's Gate, Hanover Way, Ecclesall Road and Bramall Lane, are currently affected.

More to follow.

