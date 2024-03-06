Missing cat Sheffield: Vet appeals for information after "old lady" cat is abandoned in waiting room
A cat has been abandoned in a Sheffield vets’ waiting room in urgent need of treatment.
Birley Moor Vets4Pets shared an image on Facebook of the "old lady" cat, who has no microchip or collar, in a bid to get some more information.
They said: "Sadly we believe we have had this old lady dumped with us who is quite unwell and needs urgent treatment. A lady brought her in and put her carrier in the waiting room then left and hasn't returned.
"If you have any information or you believe you know who she belongs to please give us a call. We simply want what's best for the kitty so there will be no judgement."
In online comments to the Facebook post, some people have commended the woman, presumed to be the owner, for still looking out for the cat despite possibly difficult circumstances.
One commenter said: "Imagine the absolute heartbreak if the owner of this cat purely had no other option than to take her to a warm safe place knowing she would get the care she needed.
"This could have been a last case scenario and a very difficult decision. Let’s hope she gets the care she needs."
If you have any information that could help the vets, you can contact them via their website or Facebook, call on 01142 531313, or email [email protected]