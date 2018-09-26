Large police presence on Sheffield road after smash

Police officers and paramedics are at the scene of a collision in Sheffield in which a car has overturned this afternoon.
Two cars crashed on Staniforth Road, at the junction with Locke Drive, Darnall, with one of the vehicles involved landing on its roof.
CRIME: Shooting of teenage boy on Sheffield street remains unsolved
A large crowd has gathered at the crash scene.
POLICE: Man remains in hospital after double stabbing in Sheffield
Details of whether anyone was injured in the collision have not yet been released.
INVESTIGATION: Police probe into Centertainment murder in Sheffield continues after eighth arrest
Staniforth Road is closed to traffic and buses have been diverted.
More to follow.