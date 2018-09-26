Large police presence on Sheffield road after smash

Police officers and paramedics are at the scene of a collision in Sheffield in which a car has overturned this afternoon.

Two cars crashed on Staniforth Road, at the junction with Locke Drive, Darnall, with one of the vehicles involved landing on its roof.

A car landed on its roof after a collision in Sheffield this afternoon

A large crowd has gathered at the crash scene.

Details of whether anyone was injured in the collision have not yet been released.

Staniforth Road is closed to traffic and buses have been diverted.

More to follow.