Shooting of teenage boy on Sheffield street remains unsolved

The shooting of a Sheffield boy on a Sheffield street remains unsolved – three months later.

A 17-year-old boy was shot close to the Premier store in Nodder Road, Woodthorpe, on Monday, June 11.

A teenage boy was shot in Woodthorpe in June

He suffered life threatening injuries in the gun attack but did survive.

It was the third shooting on the same city estate in the space of two months and the fifth since March 2016.

There have been no more shootings reported on the estate since the June incident.

South Yorkshire Police said the gunman responsible for shooting the teenager has not yet been caught.

On May 8, a 30-year-old man was shot in broad daylight in the leg on Chadwick Road.

On April 14, a 42-year-old man was shot in his leg on Nodder Road, with a 30-year-old man later arrested.

In March 2016, a gun was discharged close to the Premier store on Nodder Road. Two men were each jailed for seven years for their roles in the shooting.

In July 2016, a gun was fired at a house on Hastilar Road South. A window was damaged but nobody was injured.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.