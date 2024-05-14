Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fire which broke out at the back of a property in a Sheffield in broad daylight is believed to have been started deliberately, the fire service has said.

Firefighters were called out to the blaze at a house on Kilvington Road in the Intake area of Sheffield last night (Monday, May 13, 2024).

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Five fire engines attended a house fire on Kilvington Road, Sheffield after a call was received at 5.14pm.

“The fire had started at the rear of the property and then spread to the back of the house.

“No one was injured but the fire is believed to have been caused deliberately.