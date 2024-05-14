Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“Our officers are all too familiar with the heartbreaking aftermath knife crime brings to our communities”

Knife crime and serious violence ‘hotspots’ across South Yorkshire are set to be targeted by plain-clothed officers and high visibility patrols, as part of a week of action.

The week of action known as ‘Operation Sceptre,’ which began yesterday (Monday, May 13, 2024) and runs until Sunday, will see South Yorkshire Police utilise stop-and-search powers in areas ‘identified as hotspots of most serious violence and knife crime’.

A force spokesperson said they hope to highlight the work their officers ‘do every day to combat knife crime offences, showing the methods used to get dangerous individuals off the streets’. They will also seek to demonstrate the ‘utter devastation’ caused by knife crime, and the pain grieving friends and families go through when they lose a loved one to an incident involving a knife.

Detective Superintendent David Cowley, force lead for violent crime, said: “Our officers are all too familiar with the heartbreaking aftermath knife crime brings to our communities.

“Carrying a knife is illegal. People don’t realise that you are more likely to get hurt from the knife you are carrying than from someone else who is. It not only puts others, including innocent members of the community, at risk but also yourself.

“This week is business as usual for us, as tackling knife crime is a priority for our force, but it allows us to show you, our residents, what we are doing to keep you safe.”

Other activities set to be carried out as part of Sceptre, which is also hosted by police forces across the country, include conducting knife test purchase operations across the county at retail premises, ensuring they have correct procedures and challenges in place for anyone who wants to buy a knife or bladed article.

Work will also be targeting habitual knife carriers and conducting Integrated Offender Management visits and arrests.

Local primary schools will see visits from Neighbourhood Policing Team officers, delivering informative and educational sessions around knife crime. Drugs dogs will also be visiting local educational centres, setting up knife arches in their entrances and educating young people around where there is help if they need it if they are involved in most serious violence and knife crime.

Detective Supt Cowley added: “We also know the importance of engaging with children from a young age around the dangers of carrying knives and what the consequences are. This is why we have placed a lot of focus on engagement in local schools and continue to support the work Lifewise Centre delivers through the year.