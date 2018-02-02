Killer upset about Rotherham child sexual exploitation scandal to be sentenced today

A man who ploughed into a group of Muslims - killing one man and injuring 12 others - is to be sentenced today.

Darren Osborne, aged 48, wrote a note in which he referred to the Rotherham sex abuse scandal and complained about terrorism before hiring a van and driving it into a group of worshippers outside a mosque in Finsbury Park, London.

Woolwich Crown Court in London heard he became radicalised by far-right material

His note referred to the abuse of 1,400 Rotherham children by men of predominantly Pakistani heritage over a 16 year period while those in authority failed to act.

His ex partner, Sarah Andrews, said Osborne, had become obsessed with Muslims after watching the BBC drama Three Girls in May last year and was angered by what he deemed as inaction following a string of UK terror attacks.

A jury of eight women and four men took one hour to convict the father-of-four, who was seen smiling and blowing a kiss to angry bystanders in the moments after the terror attack, of the murder of 51-year-old Makram Ali and attempted murder.

Osborne, who had denied both charges, will be sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court this morning.