Sheffield police team arrests three men and one woman for breaching court orders

A Sheffield police team made four arrests in a crackdown on those breaching court orders.

The Sheffield North East neighbourhood police team, which covers areas including Shiregreen and Burngreave, arrested a 20-year-old man from Deerlands Close, Parson Cross, for failing to attend court over an allegation of assault.

He was also wanted over unpaid fines totalling £952.

A 32-year-old man from Penrith Road, Shirecliffe, was arrested for the non payment of £1,527.20 in fines and a 31-year-old man from Southey Green was arrested for failing to pay £1,114 in fines.

Police officers, working with court warrant officers, also arrested a 34-year-old woman from Knutton Road, Parson Cross, for breaching court orders.