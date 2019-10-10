Killer still remains unknown 18 years after man is kicked to death in Rotherham
The killer of a man kicked to death in Rotherham still remains unknown by police 18 years after attack.
Brian Metcalfe, aged 44, was found dead under a railway bridge, on Station Road, Wath, by a dog walker shortly after 5pm on Sunday, October 14, 2001.
He had suffered chest injuries, which police believe were the result of kicking or stamping.
Despite enquiries over the years and arrests, nobody has ever been charged over the death
A £7,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer was made available on the 10th anniversary of the death, but it failed to yield results.
Detectives believe that Mr Metcalfe, who has been drinking in pubs in Wath when he was last seen alive, was beaten to death two days before his body was found.
On the 10th anniversary of the murder, Mr Metcalfe's sister, Sue, said: "Not a day passes without us thinking of Brian. His death haunts us.
"Please help us find closure and help him rest in peace."
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.