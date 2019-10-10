Boy, 14, arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs in Sheffield
A boy, aged 14, was arrested on suspicion of being a Sheffield drug dealer after being caught with bags of cannabis.
Police officers arrested him on Deerlands Mount, Parson Cross, on Tuesday night after finding him with a number of individual bags of cannabis.
CRIME: Police probe continues after bomb squad is called to house in Sheffield following discovery of suspicious item
South Yorkshire Police said: “We are aware that locally, organised crime groups are targeting young people, coercing them in to selling drugs and committing other criminal offences such as burglary on their behalf in order to expand their own networks and reach.“This is a form of child criminal exploitation, where we see urban gangs employing exploitative practices to force children, and sometimes vulnerable adults, to move and store drugs and money and commit crime on their behalf.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.