Killer still on the run nine weeks after fatal stabbing in Sheffield

A killer who stabbed a young man to death is still on the run nine weeks later.

Kavan Brissett, aged 21, was knifed in his chest in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 14.

Kavan Brissett was stabbed to death

He underwent emergency surgery in hospital but medics were unable to save him and his life support machine was switched off four days later.

Detectives are treating the stabbing as a targeted attack.

Four arrests have been made so far in connection with the death.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and three boys - two aged 17 and one aged 16 - were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob.

They have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detectives investigating the murder are also trying to trace 29-year-old Ahmed Farrah, who has links to Broomhall and is believed to hold vital information about the death.

Farrah, known as Reggie, is said to know he is wanted for questioning but is actively evading arrest.

A police warning has been issued that anyone found shielding him faces prosecution.

Kavan's murder is one of eight fatal stabbings in Sheffield so far this year.

One case has been resolved with a 15-year-old boy jailed for two years and eight months for stabbing 15-year-old Sam Baker in Lowedges Road, Lowedges, in May.

The killer pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the basis that he was acting in self defence, claiming that Sam had been carrying the knife when violence flared.

Suspects have been charged in five other cases but in addition to Kavan’s murder there is one other for which no charges have yet been brought.

Fahim Hersi, 22, from Broomhall, was stabbed in his chest during a fight outside the cinema at Valley Centertainment on Friday, September 21.

Another man, aged 21, was stabbed during the same incident.

Nine arrests have been made so far, with eight suspects held on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.



