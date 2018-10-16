Men released from police custody after shooting in Sheffield

Three men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting in Sheffield have been released from police custody.

The men, aged 35, 40 and 41, were quizzed after a man in his 20s was shot in Verdon Street, Burngreave, at 11.30am on Sunday.

Verdon Street, Burngreave

South Yorkshire Police said the suspects have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The victim was taken to hospital in a stable condition, where he remains today.

South Yorkshire Police said the shooting is not believed to have been ‘random’.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111.

