Man in critical condition after attack in Barnsley

A man is in a critical condition this morning after an attack in Barnsley.

CRIME: Gun brandished during post office raid in Rotherham

The 28-year-old was assaulted in Coniston Road, close to Barnsley’s Oakwell stadium, just after 6pm yesterday.

Coniston Road, Barnsley

COURT: Sheffield career criminal jailed again over attempted robbery of girls he threatened with broken potato peeler

He was taken to hospital with a serious head injury, where he remains this morning in a critical condition.

APPEAL: Police issue E-fit of man hunted over Sheffield sex attack

A police cordon is in place and officers and detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.

No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 786 of October 16.