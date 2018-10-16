Concerns grow for missing Doncaster teenager

Concern is growing for the welfare of a teenager girl who has been missing from her Doncaster home since Sunday.

Jessica Gubb, 14, left the Mexborough area at around 11.25pm on Sunday, October 14, and officers believe she may have travelled to Rotherham since.

Jessica Gubb.

She is thought to be wearing a grey Hugo Boss jumper with ‘boss’ written across the front, black leggings and black trainers.

Officers are concerned for Jessica’s welfare and want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to her since Sunday.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 1038 of October 14.