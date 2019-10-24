Numerous arrests made over Doncaster drugs raids
Police have arrested numerous suspects after uncovering drugs in a series of raids.
Suspected Class A drugs, spice and stolen goods were recovered this morning during a series of search warrants executed in Edlington.
Read More
The warrants, conducted by the Fortify Team and Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team, were carried out as part of Operation Duxford and a separate prison operation.
Officers found a quantity of Class A drugs, suspected to be crack cocaine, from a property in Victoria Road.
Four men, aged 18, 19, 26 and 45, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply.
Shortly after, suspected cocaine and cannabis was found at a house in Staveley Street.
A number of suspected stolen electrical items and a motor-cross bike were also seized.
A 25-year-old man was arrested at the property on suspicion of possession of controlled drugs and theft of a motor vehicle.
A separate operation was also running at the same time at HMP Lindholme.
Officers seized a number of bottles, containing suspected spice, cannabis and mobile phones.
A 34-year-old woman was arrested at the prison, on suspicion of conspiracy to convey articles into prison and misconduct in a public office.
Detective Inspector Lee Wilson, of the Fortify Team, said: “While our efforts today have centred around Edlington, these warrants are part of work we’re doing across Doncaster every day, to disrupt and eradicate suspected organised crime.
“Removing suspected Class A drugs and identifying those potentially involved in the supply and distribution is a positive step for both our team and the local community.”
He added: “While officers will remain in the area on the operation this afternoon and into the evening I’d like to stress that this isn’t just a one day effort.
“Our work to improve Edlington will continue over the coming weeks and months and I’d encourage anyone with concerns to speak to an officer in the area, call 101 or speak to Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.”