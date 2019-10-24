Father shares heartache over son's death in Rotherham as trio are found guilty
A father has expressed his heartache at losing his son – on the day three men have been found guilty over their roles in his death.
Rotherham man John Methley was assaulted by two men on the Midland Road roundabout in Masbrough on Monday, February 4, at about 6.30pm.
Read More
The 39-year-old suffered serious head injuries as a result of a sustained attack, which involved the use of a weapon. He was taken to hospital and died six days later.
Nafees Hussain, aged 20, of Teesdale Road, Kimberworth Park, was today found guilty of murder and Kyle Greenwood, aged 20, of Spa View Road, Birley Spa, was found guilty of manslaughter.
Adam Khan, aged 21, of Norwood Road, Fir Vale, was found guilty of assisting an offender. The trio are due to be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court tomorrow.
Hana Riaz, aged 21, of Spa View Road, Birley, pleaded guilty to assisting an offender prior to the trial of the three men. She will also be sentenced tomorrow.
Mr Methley’s father Alan said: “I would like to thank South Yorkshire Police, headed up by DCI James Axe for all their hard work, and for capturing the evidence necessary to convict the people who killed my son, and to Mr Brooke’s legal team for securing the conviction we hear today.
“A special thank you to DC Michelle Hardy who has supported me throughout the investigation as Family Liaison Officer.
“My son John, would never hurt anyone. He did not deserve to be killed. He was my best friend, my confident, my son. Whilst my life and that of the people who killed my son continues, I am constantly reminded that Johns life will not be returned to him.
“I cannot put into words the pain I feel but can seek some comfort in knowing that John will always be remembered by his friends and family who love and miss him dearly.”
Detective Chief Inspector James Axe, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “My thoughts are with John’s family and friends, who have lost John through tragic circumstances but continued to demonstrate their bravery throughout this investigation and trial.
“The assault on Mr Methley, which ultimately resulted in his death, was targeted and violent. Mr Methley was simply going about his business and was attacked by the pair, in a completely unprovoked and unjustifiable attack.
“I hope Mr Methley’s family can take some closure from today’s verdict.”