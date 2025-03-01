Kelham Island: Sheffield's biggest LGBTQ+ event is on the look-out for performers - here's how to apply
Taking place on Saturday, June 21, 2025, Kelham Pride is returning to the Kelham Island and Neepsend areas of the city for a full day of music, dancing, and inclusive fun for a second year.
Organisers say the festival will remain free to enter, like the inaugural event in 2024, and a parade of people are set to take to the streets.
They are looking for this year’s intake of talent and are opening the application process to those who think they have what it takes to entertain pride-goers.
Singers, bands, comedians, and dancers are among the disciplines invited to apply.
In 2024 the stage was hosted by drag artist Bipolar Abdul, who said: “Last year's first-ever Kelham Pride event was a roaring success - and that’s not just because I was compère on the day!
“We had a great mix of performers last year but want to go bigger this year and include even more diversity across the event. So, whether you're drag, DJ, or something else, we want to hear from you.
“It’s going to be a belter of a day, and I can’t wait to see everyone down in Kelham Island and Neepsend for another amazing Kelham Pride!”
Last year’s Pride stage saw an array of singers, drag queens and performers entertain the 10,000 people who attended throughout the day before headliner, local DJ superstar Kavita, closed the event.
Performers can apply now on the Kelham Pride website at kelhampride.com/kelham-pride-2025
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.