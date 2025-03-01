Sheffield homes: This is the type of property you can buy for £400,000 in Sheffield

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 1st Mar 2025, 15:30 BST

Benefiting from both big city amenities and having the Peak District on your doorstop, Sheffield is a great place to live.

And while house prices are continuing to soar, £400,000 still goes a long way in Sheffield.

These properties are just a small selection of the Steel City ones on offer in that price bracket.

They are located in the S7, S8, S10, S11, S17 and S21 postcodes.

Take a look through, and see whether your next home is included in our list.

While house prices are continuing to soar, £400,000 still goes a long way in Sheffield

1. The type of home you can buy for £400,000 in Sheffield

While house prices are continuing to soar, £400,000 still goes a long way in Sheffield | Zoopla/Adobe

Photo Sales
A three-bedroom semi-detached family home in a sought-after area of Sheffield

2. High Storrs Crescent, Sheffield S11: Guide price £400,000-£425,000

A three-bedroom semi-detached family home in a sought-after area of Sheffield | Zoopla

Photo Sales
A 4 bed detached house, with two bathrooms and an electric gated driveway.

3. West Street, Eckington, Sheffield S21: Offers in region of £400,000

A 4 bed detached house, with two bathrooms and an electric gated driveway. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
A three bedroom, bay window, semi-detached family home, located in a quiet cul-de-sac.

4. Highcliffe Place, High Storrs, Sheffield, S11: Guide price £400,000-£425,000

A three bedroom, bay window, semi-detached family home, located in a quiet cul-de-sac. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice