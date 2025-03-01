And while house prices are continuing to soar, £400,000 still goes a long way in Sheffield.

These properties are just a small selection of the Steel City ones on offer in that price bracket.

They are located in the S7, S8, S10, S11, S17 and S21 postcodes.

Take a look through, and see whether your next home is included in our list.

High Storrs Crescent, Sheffield S11: Guide price £400,000-£425,000 A three-bedroom semi-detached family home in a sought-after area of Sheffield

West Street, Eckington, Sheffield S21: Offers in region of £400,000 A 4 bed detached house, with two bathrooms and an electric gated driveway.

Highcliffe Place, High Storrs, Sheffield, S11: Guide price £400,000-£425,000 A three bedroom, bay window, semi-detached family home, located in a quiet cul-de-sac.