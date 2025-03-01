Special screenings of Brassed Off, featuring performances from the Unite brass band and the return of members of the cast and crew, are set to be hosted at an iconic Sheffield cinema as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations.

Located on Paternoster Row in Sheffield city centre, Showroom Cinema opened its doors to Sheffield audiences on March 15, 1995.

To celebrate three decades of independent exhibition, the venue is set to bring back the celebrated 1996 British film, Brassed Off, on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

The two specials include a matinee screening and live performance from Unite the Union Brass Band, and an evening event which brings back members of the original cast and crew.

Ryan Finnigan, Head of Programming, said: “As Showroom Cinema marks 30 years of screening world-class cinema in Sheffield, it feels only right to honour a film that’s both a local favourite and a testament to the heart of this region.

“Brassed Off captures the humour and grit of an unwavering community we’ve enjoyed serving for three decades, as well as showcasing the importance and power of British cinema and Northern voices.

“Celebrating this milestone with our audiences is a perfect way to reflect on the cinema’s past, but also what we need to build upon for the future of independent cinema.”

The film’s late lead, Pete Postlethwaite, opened screens 3 and 4 at Showroom in 1998.

He played Danny Ormondroyd, conductor of the Grimethorpe Colliery Band, which is at risk of disbanding after widespread pit closures.

Brassed Off remains a beloved local story, filmed entirely in Yorkshire; which celebrates local music and community resilience.

Unite the Union Brass Band will perform live, following an afternoon screening at 2.30pm on Saturday, March, 15, 2025. The band features original members of the Grimethorpe Colliery Band and has recently sold out shows of The Snowman and Wallace and Gromit: The Wrong Trousers at Showroom.

The evening screening at 7pm will be followed by a very special Q&A with original cast and crew members.

The Showroom Cinema hopes to use 2025 to ‘celebrate its role in shaping the local film scene and celebrating international, independent cinema, through more special events’.

One such event is set to be held on Sunday, March 16, when audiences can enjoy two free events, projection booth tours and the rediscovered films of Sagar Mitchell and James Kenyon, as part of National Lottery Open Week.

The two screenings of Brassed Off form part of a wider season at Showroom, recognising 40 years since the end of the Miners’ Strike.

Tickets for all events can be found here: https://www.showroomworkstation.org.uk/minersstrike40