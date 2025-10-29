Sheffield Wednesday fans were mentioned at Prime Minister’s Questions today in a brief tribute from Keir Starmer.

The club was forced into administration last week after years of tension under former chairman Dejphon Chansiri.

PM Keir Starmer today (October 29) briefly paid tribute to Sheffield Wednesday fans "at this difficult time" following the club's nose dive into administration last week. | Steve Ellis, Parliament TV

Owls supporters and staff members have rallied since the long-expected announcement with soaring ticket sales and merchandise sales ahead of a weekend home game against Oxford United.

Now, the embattled club also received a mention at Prime Ministers Questions today (October 29) in a nod from Keir Starmer.

The PM took a question from MP for Hartlepool Jonathan Brash asking for support for the 3UP Campaign, a push to grant fifth-tier clubs a third promotion place to League Two.

Mr Brash said: “This simple change would be transformational for these historic clubs, many of which are over a century old.

“Does the PM agree with this campaign to put football first would help the new football regulator protect club heritage, ensure stability and put fairness and fans back at the heart of our game?”

The Independent Football Regulator was created this year.

Even before last week’s nosedive into administration, many Wednesday fans saw the new body as their best chance to get rid of Dejphone Chansiri.

Keir Starmer did not commit to the 3UP campaign, saying: “The structure of the leagues is a matter for leagues themselves but I do commend [Brash’s] campaign and everything that he's putting behind it.

“I also want to pay tribute to the staff, the fans and the players at Sheffield Wednesday at this difficult time.

“We’ve delivered the football regulator to stand up for fans and make sure clubs have fit and proper owners.”

It’s far from the first time Sheffield Wednesday has been mentioned in the House of Commons, with MP for Sheffield South East Clive Betts repeatedly speaking for it in recent years.

The lifelong Wednesdayite is understood to have played a significant role in the important latter days manoeuvres that pushed the former Owls chairman to finally sign administration papers.

He also revealed this week how the failed Thai owner reportedly reached out to the Mayor of South Yorkshire Oliver Coppard in a bid to hold on to his club.

Mr Betts told The Star’s Joe Crann on the latest episode of the ‘All Wednesday’ YouTube channel: “The Mayor being the Mayor is responsible to all the people in South Yorkshire. He had a conversation and without going into details and breaching confidentiality, I think Mr Chansiri’s ideas of what the Mayor could do, including stopping the tax man from suing him, were perhaps a little removed from reality.”