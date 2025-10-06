David Kogan has been appointed as the Chair of the Independent Football Regulator, with the body watching Sheffield Wednesday very closely.

The IFR is seen as the biggest hope for Wednesday fans when it comes to getting rid of current Owls chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, who’s position at Hillsborough has become untenable in the eyes of many after months of late wages, English Football League embargoes and other ongoing issues.

As explained when it the Football Governance Act received Royal Assent, the new regime is ‘designed to raise standards across the game, supporting the government’s Plan for Change by ensuring English football can continue to deliver huge economic benefits across the country’, and it was also stated that it will ‘improve financial sustainability, introducing a set of rules that improves the resilience across the top five men’s leagues, empowers fans and keeps clubs at the centre of their communities’.

The hope is that the IFR will be in action by November, and one of their first challenges will be to get to the bottom of the Wednesday problem that continues under Chansiri, and now those who will lead it have been revealed.

David Kogan is the new Chair of the IFR

Kogan has been appointed for a five-year term until 19 May 2030, including ‘time served as Chair-designate prior to Royal Assent of the Football Governance Act’, while Dame Helen Stephenson and Simon Levine have also been appointed to the Board as Non-Executives.

A spokesperson for the Department of Culture, Media and Sport told BBC Sport, "The Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee found David Kogan appointable after his scrutiny hearing and we are now pleased to proceed in announcing him as chair.

"It is vital that the work to set up the regulator continues at pace to strengthen the governance of the national game and for that we need a chair in post and a board put in place... We have cooperated fully with the inquiry by the Commissioner of Public Appointments and await the report's publication."

Kogan is a former managing director of Reuters Television, and has held senior positions in the television and sports industries during a 45 year career as a media executive, business leader and corporate advisor.

Wednesday are currently under embargo for five different reasons as the club’s financial crisis drags on, and that number could soon grow to six once the unpaid wage element is added into the equation.