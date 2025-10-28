Sheffield is a city that prides itself on its love and support of their football teams and it has been an emotional time on the blue side of the city.

As Sheffield Wednesday were finally released from the shackles of Dejphon Chansiri’s ownership last week, many flocked back to their seats after a torrid period for the club on and off the pitch.

And it made for a festival-like atmosphere at Hillsborough, where many supporters felt like they were beginning to get their club back.

Sheffield United have begun to come back to life too on the pitch under the guidance of Chris Wilder, winning two of their last three league matches - one at Bramall Lane and one away from home.

With both sides languishing in the relegation zone, and Wednesday cut further adrift due to their 12 point deduction after entering into administration, the Owls and the Blades will be desperate to use their passionate home crowds to their advantage and make strides in surving in the second tier of English football.

It is well known that both clubs have massive fanbases, worthy of hosting football in the top tier, but where do their attendances rank compared to their Championship rivals?

Find out in the rankings below.

3 . 22. Swansea City Average attendance: 15,504 | Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . 21. Blackburn Rovers Average attendance: 16,566 | Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images Photo Sales