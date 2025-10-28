placeholder image

Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United's attendances ranked vs Championship rivals

By Huzaifah Khan

Sports writer

Published 28th Oct 2025, 18:00 GMT

How do Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United’s home attendance compare to their Championship rivals?

Sheffield is a city that prides itself on its love and support of their football teams and it has been an emotional time on the blue side of the city.

As Sheffield Wednesday were finally released from the shackles of Dejphon Chansiri’s ownership last week, many flocked back to their seats after a torrid period for the club on and off the pitch.

And it made for a festival-like atmosphere at Hillsborough, where many supporters felt like they were beginning to get their club back.

Sheffield United have begun to come back to life too on the pitch under the guidance of Chris Wilder, winning two of their last three league matches - one at Bramall Lane and one away from home.

With both sides languishing in the relegation zone, and Wednesday cut further adrift due to their 12 point deduction after entering into administration, the Owls and the Blades will be desperate to use their passionate home crowds to their advantage and make strides in surving in the second tier of English football.

It is well known that both clubs have massive fanbases, worthy of hosting football in the top tier, but where do their attendances rank compared to their Championship rivals?

Find out in the rankings below.

Average attendance: 10,631

1. 24. Wrexham

Average attendance: 10,631 | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 11,378

2. 23. Oxford United

Average attendance: 11,378 | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 15,504

3. 22. Swansea City

Average attendance: 15,504 | Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 16,566

4. 21. Blackburn Rovers

Average attendance: 16,566 | Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Championship
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice