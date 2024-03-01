Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield shopkeeper is offering a basket of grub for a penny to help people beat the recession.

Kalpesh Pau, who owns Kal’s Budgens on Wordsworth Drive, Southey Green, has chosen nine of his most popular items, worth £12, as part of a one-day deal today (Friday, March 1).

One hundred bundles are available, worth £1,200, he says.

Kalpesh Pau with his basket of goodies for 1p

The stunt aims to promote the Snappy Shopper app and is delivery only, which costs up to £1.99.

In the basket are, Batchelors Super Noodles Chicken Flavour, Pasta N Sauce, Marshalls Macaroni 250g or similar, Milk Chocolate biscuits, Heinz Spaghetti Hoops, Jack's Garden Peas, Flavoured Variety Pack of crisps 6 x 25g or similar, Branston Beans and Robinsons Orange No Added Sugar Squash 750ml.

Kal said: "Working with the local community day-in, day-out, you really notice the toll that the cost-of-living is taking on your customers.

"People just don’t have the disposable income they had before, despite working hard and making cuts where they can. I feel privileged to be able to give something back to my customers – hopefully, this helps with snacks for the kids, lunches or dinners as we approach month end and things are tight."

To claim, customers have to download the Snappy Shopper app, enter their postcode and select Kal’s Budgens from the stores listed.