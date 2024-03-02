It is at the weekends when many of us decide it is time for a takeaway.
We'll put our feet up for a few hours whilst tea is brought to the door, or quickly picked up and driven back home. That is why it is so important that local takeaways are conducting their business in a safe and hygienic way.
Below, you will find a list of the nine most recent food hygiene scores for Sheffield takeaways.
1. Oak House Fisheries
Oak House Fisheries, Birley Spa Lane, secured a food hygiene rating of 5. Photo: Google
2. The Admiral 3
The Admiral, Birley Moor Road, secured a food hygiene rating of 5 Photo: Google
3. Olive Grove Sandwich Bar
Olive Grove Sandwich Bar, Madehurst Road, secured a food hygiene rating of 5. Photo: Google
4. Wingin' It
Wingin' It, South Road, secured a food hygiene rating of 5. Photo: National World