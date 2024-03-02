News you can trust since 1887
9 new food hygiene ratings for Sheffield takeaways including Admiral Fish and Chips and Wingin' It

The Food Standards Agency has given new ratings to takeaways like Admiral Fish and Chips, New Cod on the Block and Tracey's Sandwich Bar.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 05:30 GMT

It is at the weekends when many of us decide it is time for a takeaway.

We'll put our feet up for a few hours whilst tea is brought to the door, or quickly picked up and driven back home. That is why it is so important that local takeaways are conducting their business in a safe and hygienic way.

Below, you will find a list of the nine most recent food hygiene scores for Sheffield takeaways.

Oak House Fisheries, Birley Spa Lane, secured a food hygiene rating of 5.

1. Oak House Fisheries

Oak House Fisheries, Birley Spa Lane, secured a food hygiene rating of 5. Photo: Google

The Admiral, Birley Moor Road, secured a food hygiene rating of 5

2. The Admiral 3

The Admiral, Birley Moor Road, secured a food hygiene rating of 5 Photo: Google

Olive Grove Sandwich Bar, Madehurst Road, secured a food hygiene rating of 5.

3. Olive Grove Sandwich Bar

Olive Grove Sandwich Bar, Madehurst Road, secured a food hygiene rating of 5. Photo: Google

Wingin' It, South Road, secured a food hygiene rating of 5.

4. Wingin' It

Wingin' It, South Road, secured a food hygiene rating of 5. Photo: National World

