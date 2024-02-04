Sheffield woman, 29, charged with making 'hoax' 999 call about a stabbing that never happened
The force says the 29-year-old reported a stabbing that never occurred.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 29-year-old Sheffield woman has been charged with allegedly making a 'hoax' 999 call about a stabbing.
Chantelle Sykes, of Pollard Crescent in Southey Green, has been charged with conveying false information, breach of bail conditions, and breach of a criminal behaviour order.
The charges relate to an incident on January 30 at around 10.30pm, when a 999 call was made to South Yorkshire Police reporting someone had been stabbed, which the force says was later found to be a hoax.
Sykes has been bailed and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on February 20, 2024.