Orchard Square: Shopping centre lays claim as best bit of city centre in stunning photo
Is this the new best bit of Sheffield city centre?
Welcome to Sheffield posted this stunning photo of Orchard Square all lit up as dusk falls.
The shopping centre is looking its absolute best after a revamp that included new paving, a huge double umbrella, shop front canopies, heritage lights and a huge colourful mural.
Writing on its Facebook page, Welcome to Sheffield, part of the city council, posted: "Orchard Square in Sheffield city centre looking rather nice here, as they shift into night mode with the likes of Sheffield Plate (food hall), Terrace Goods, The Old Shoe, CHEAP DATES (bars) Proove Pizza, Gameshow All-Stars and The Museum Sheffield (a pub) all offering fantastic food, drink and entertainment well into the evening."
In May last year The Star counted six retail shops in the square as food and drink took over.
It comes after a £990,000 taxpayer-funded grant for a revamp last year. Orchard Square is privately owned and the free money was controversial with some.
Meanwhile Fargate - formerly Sheffield’s premium shopping street - is a building site as it undergoes modernisation and shifts focus from retail to food, drink, culture and leisure.