Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Is this the new best bit of Sheffield city centre?

Welcome to Sheffield posted this stunning photo of Orchard Square all lit up as dusk falls.

Orchard Square at dusk

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shopping centre is looking its absolute best after a revamp that included new paving, a huge double umbrella, shop front canopies, heritage lights and a huge colourful mural.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing on its Facebook page, Welcome to Sheffield, part of the city council, posted: "Orchard Square in Sheffield city centre looking rather nice here, as they shift into night mode with the likes of Sheffield Plate (food hall), Terrace Goods, The Old Shoe, CHEAP DATES (bars) Proove Pizza, Gameshow All-Stars and The Museum Sheffield (a pub) all offering fantastic food, drink and entertainment well into the evening."

In May last year The Star counted six retail shops in the square as food and drink took over.

It comes after a £990,000 taxpayer-funded grant for a revamp last year. Orchard Square is privately owned and the free money was controversial with some.