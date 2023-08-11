A man remains in a critical condition following a crash in Rotherham, while the other collision left a woman seriously injured.

A man believed to be living in South Yorkshire is wanted by police over two crashes in the space of a fortnight, which left two people seriously injured.

Kallum Flowers, aged 33, is being sought by both South Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Police over collisions which happened in Rotherham on Sunday, June 11, and in South Kirkby on Wednesday, June 28.

A 27-year-old man remains in a critical condition following the first crash, which happened at the junction of Rotherham Road and Firth Road, in Wath-Upon-Dearne, Rotherham, on Sunday, June 11, at around 8.30pm.

The second collision, at the junction of Park Estate and Stockingate, in South Kirkby, Pontefract, on Wednesday, June 28, shortly before 11am, left a woman seriously injured.

Police want to speak to Flowers in connection with both crashes.

Anyone with information about the Rotherham collision or Flowers' whereabouts is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, or get in touch via the force's online portal, quoting incident number 1004 of June 11.

Anyone who has information about the South Kirkby crash or knows where Flowers may be is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 13230358691.