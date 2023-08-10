He claimed to have nothing to do with the operation, but his fingerprints were found on many sealed baggies at the house.

A Sheffield man who was found tending to cannabis plants and 7kg of vacuum-sealed drugs at a house in Crookes has been jailed.

Amarildo Domi, 21, of Daniel Hill Mews, Sheffield, has been jailed after being found guilty at a Sheffield Crown Court trial in April of producing a class B drug.

In March 2023, officers from South Yorkshire Police executed a warrant at an address on Salisbury Road in the Crookes area.

Inside the property, officers uncovered a cannabis operation across an upstairs bedroom and attic room. In total, officers found 26 cannabis plants, as well as around seven kilograms of bagged cannabis and a range of cannabis cultivation equipment.

Domi was arrested within the property and he was charged on suspicion of cannabis cultivation the same day.

Last Friday (August 4), he was sentenced to 24 months in prison.

PC Abbey Wilkinson from the North West Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Domi stated in his defence statement that he had nothing to do with the vacuum pack bags of the cannabis, but his fingerprints were found on them. When we executed the warrant, Domi was found in the front bedroom of the address and items within the property, including personal possessions, suggested that he was living there at the time.

“Cannabis farms can significantly impact the quality of life of local residents and businesses, as well as often being linked to organised crime and the exploitation of vulnerable people. We continue to take a range of proactive action to tackle drug production and supply within our communities and we would urge the public to report any concerns to us, and look out for the signs a property is being used to grow drugs.”