A judge has ordered that two XL Bully dogs are put to sleep, after their Sheffield owner failed to register them following a change in the law.

Kylie Daley, aged 25, of Chapletown, pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to owning two XL Bully Dogs and had failed to register them with Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

Appearing before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 3, 2024, the judge ordered that both dogs are put to sleep.

Following Daley’s appearance, she has 21 days to appeal the judge’s judgement.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney, leading the work around dangerous dogs in South Yorkshire, said: “Ahead of the legislation changing, owners were given enough time and reminders to register their dogs with DEFRA.

“We issued numerous reminders to owners to act. We are here to ensure the law is followed and unfortunately the destruction of these two dogs is the reality of owners failing to act responsibility.

“The legislation around XL Bullys was brought in following a significant rise in attacks by the breed across the country. It is important to remember that all dogs can cause harm and fear, but dogs of bigger breeds, including the XL Bully have a greater power and drive.

“If you are a dog owner, please remember to act responsibly, know your dog and reduce risks where possible; everyone has a responsibility for our community’s safety.

“If you have concerns about a dog, please get in touch. We will not seize or remove a dog unnecessarily, but we can safeguard vulnerable people, including children living in the property and work with the owner to ensure everyone’s safety. You can report your concerns online or by calling 101.”

In February 2024, the legislation around owning and keeping an XL Bully dog changed, and owners were required to register, insure, and neuter their animals following an increase in attacks across the country involving the breed.