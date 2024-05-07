The array of independent shops and cafes make it one of Sheffield’s most popular streets.

Sharrow Vale Road is also home to one of the city’s best-loved pubs, a bustling street market and a historic and picturesque old snuff mill.

It stretches from Hunter’s Bar roundabout, at the bottom of Endcliffe Park, to Cemetery Road, at the top of the historic Sheffield General Cemetery.

This retro photo gallery shows how it has changed over more than 100 years, from the late 1800s to the end of the 20th century.

It charts the businesses which have come and gone, and those which have stood the test of time, along with some of the characters who have worked in them down the decades.

1 . Old school Hunters Bar Council School, at the corner of Sharrow Vale Road and Junction Road, pictured in 1895, two years after it opened Photo: Picture Sheffield

2 . Old cottages A row of four cottages on Sharrow Vale Road, Sheffield, at the bottom of Jarrow Road, in 1906. The cottages were built in the early 1800s Photo: Picture Sheffield/G. Bagshaw and Sons Ltd

3 . Snuff mill Sharrow Snuff Mill, off Sharrow Vale Road, Sheffield, home to Wilsons and Co snuff manufacturers, pictured sometime between 1900 and 1919 Photo: Picture Sheffield